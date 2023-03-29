San Jose Police Arrest Suspect in Multiple School Burglaries, Thefts

San Jose detectives have arrested a 44-year-old San Jose man on charges he burglarized several schools and stole electronic equipment.

The suspect, Juan Rodriguez, was booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail last week on eight counts of commercial burglary, three counts of felony vandalism, one count of possession of stolen property, and one count of bringing a weapon onto school grounds.

Detectives said that from August 2022 through February 2023, the Financial Crimes Unit’s Burglary Detail investigated a series of commercial burglaries at several schools in the East Side Union, Mount Pleasant and Alum Rock School Districts.

The suspect targeted portable classrooms without alarm systems during late night and early morning hours, pried open locked doors and stole electronic items, including audio and visual equipment for hearing and vision-impaired students.

San Jose police arrested the suspect in a stolen vehicle with numerous pieces of stolen property from the involved schools.

On March 21 police served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence. Stolen property from the schools was located, including laptops, printers, security cameras, and specialty equipment for hearing and vision-impaired students, police said. Detectives are coordinating with representatives from the various schools to return the property.

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Doran #4511 at (408) 277-4631 or at [email protected]