Man and Three Teens Arrested for Knifepoint Robbery of East San Jose Bakery

Four suspects in the knifepoint robbery of an East San Jose baker in August are in custody this week and a fifth suspect is still being sought, San Jose police said Wednesday.

The robbery was reported about 1:20am on Aug. 17 at Peters Bakery, 3108 Alum Rock Ave., according to San Jose police.

Five masked suspects took part in the heist, with two holding bakery employees at knifepoint, demanding to know where they kept the cash while the other three rummaged through the business, police said.

“Fearing for their lives, the victims told the suspects where the cash box was,” police said in a news release.

The suspects allegedly took the cash box and then fled in a white BMW. Using surveillance footage of the suspects and their car, detectives discovered the same five suspects had burglarized Arteaga's Food Center just 45 minutes before the bakery was robbed.

The suspects broke a window to Arteaga's, entered and stole several items from a jewelry kiosk and then fled in the same white BMW, police said.

Automated license plate reader cameras helped identify the white BMW and through a follow-up investigation, detectives said they were able to identify the suspects.

On Tuesday, four of the five suspects were taken into custody. One was Sterling Smith, 21, of Sacramento and the other three were juveniles, ranging in age from 14 to 17.

The fifth suspect, Brayan Perez Macias, 19, of San Jose is being sought by police. Anyone with information about his location or about the alleged crimes is asked to contact police at Detective Yee #4342 of the San Jose Police Robbery Unit via email: [email protected] or (408) 277-4166.