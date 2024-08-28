San Jose Sex Sting Operations Nab Four Suspects in Single Week

The San José Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children)/Child Exploitation Detail Task Force today announced the arrest of four suspects for arranging to meet with minors with the intent to commit sexual acts.

The alleged acts were not related, but all occurred in a single week in August, in which the suspects – from Watsonville, Hayward, Antioch and Los Gatos – are accused of arranging to meet minors in San Jose for sexual encounters.

The investigation entailed online communications between Aug. 12 and Aug. 16, that led to each suspect arranging to meet with a minor and arriving at a location in San Jose for the purpose of engaging in sexual activities.

Detectives with the assistance of the Special Operations Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, METRO Unit, Downtown Services Unit, and Street Crimes Unit located and apprehended the suspects at the arranged meeting locations.

San Jose police reported:

On Aug. 13, Jonathan Nunez, 32, of Watsonville, was arrested in the city of San José. The next day, Carlos Mendez, 37, of Hayward was arrested in San José. One day later, on Aug. 15, Christopher Roark, 23, of Antioch, was arrested in San José. All three suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Jail for crimes related to attempting to communicate with a minor for sex.

Then on Aug.16, Christopher Hus, 35, of Los Gatos, fled the area when detectives attempted to take him into custody.Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, and with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol, Hus was taken into custody in Union City and was later booked into Santa Clara County Jail for multiple crimes related to attempting to communicate with a minor for sex.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Camarillo of the San José Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.