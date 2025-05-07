Two SJ Police Officers Stabbed during Arrest, One Hurt Seriously

A knife-wielding intoxicated man stabbed two San Jose police officers Monday morning, wounding one seriously, as they tried to arrest him near Guadalupe River Park.

Police reported that at 9:49am, two patrol officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon at a Target store in the 500 Block of Coleman Avenue near Guadalupe River Park in downtown San Jose.

A caller reported that an intoxicated male suspect was armed with a machete, pointing it at security staff, then dropped the machete and fled the scene.

As one officer arrived in the area, police said a suspect brandished a separate knife at the officer, then fled again on foot across Autumn Parkway toward an open field along the Guadalupe River where two other officers pursued the suspect on foot.

Police said the suspect slipped and fell and the officers then attempted to take him into custody. Police later identified the suspect as Eli Scott. During the arrest attempt, the suspect stabbed one officer in the upper arm, causing serious injury, then attempted to stab the second officer while violently resisting arrest, police said, before being disarmed “ after a significant struggle.”

One officer, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries that were later determined to be non-life threatening, but required surgery. Police said the wounded officer has been in the department less than three years.

Police said Scott has an extensive criminal history. He is being held without bail in the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of attempted murder of two police officers, violently resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a weapon.

“Every day, our officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect others. This violent attack is a stark reminder of that reality,” stated Chief of Police Paul Joseph. “We’re grateful our injured officer is expected to recover, and thankful he was able to intervene before anyone else was harmed.”

"I am extremely grateful for our police officers who continue to keep our community safe with everyday heroics, bravery and courage," said City Manager Jennifer Maguire. "On behalf of our 7,000 City of San José employees, I want to say to our injured officer, we are wishing you a speedy recovery and thank you for your commitment to the people of San José."

“It is horrifying to imagine walking into a Target and running into a man with a machete,” said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. “Because of the dangerous actions of someone who clearly needed to be behind bars or in secure treatment, a San Jose police officer is in the hospital instead of on patrol. As I pray for his swift recovery, I’m asking: how many more first responders need to be injured before our county and state expand the mental health and addiction treatment facilities we need?”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective MacInnes #4778 of the San Jose Police Department Assaults Unit via email:



47**@sa*******.gov























or 408-277-4161.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

In a statement, San Jose Police Officers’ Association President Steve Slack said the stabbing suspect was on probation and was wanted on a felony warrant.

“A wanted felon, on probation, attacked and stabbed one of our officers this morning,” said Slack. “If not for the quick response by backup officers who immediately administered first aid, this could have ended up much worse for our injured officer.”

“We pray for the swift and full recovery of our officer,” he said. “We urge our legislators, judges, and the rest of the criminal justice system to put an end to the criminal justice revolving door that continuously puts dangerous criminals back on our streets to further victimize our communities. These criminals belong behind bars, not out on our streets.”

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.