Suspect in Dozens of Burglaries Arrested at San Jose Home

A man was arrested this week in connection with a string of dozens of burglaries and thefts around the South Bay since last year, San Jose police said Wednesday.

Andrew Deanda, 43, of San Jose, was arrested Monday at a home on Houndshaven Way in San Jose and was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of 44 counts of burglary, nine counts of felony vandalism, grand theft and additional misdemeanor offenses, according to police.

Authorities had investigated at least 35 burglaries of businesses in San Jose since February 2021 in which someone smashed the front windows of businesses and took cash registers and cash before fleeing, police said.

Detectives identified Deanda as the suspect and said he was also wanted for at least 20 burglary cases in Milpitas.

“Our exceptional detectives showed their continued tenacity in identifying and arresting another suspect who was victimizing our community,” Police Chief Anthony Mata said in a news release. “This prolific burglar targeted small businesses who were also affected by the pandemic.”

Anyone with information about Deanda or any of the cases is asked to call San Jose police financial crimes unit at (408) 277-4401.