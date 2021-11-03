Two Men Arrested in Halloween Homicide in San Jose

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Halloween last weekend in San Jose, police said.

Efrain Anzures, 27, and Alfred Castillo, 26, are in custody following the shooting reported at about 3:40pm Sunday in the 5200 block of Great Oaks Drive, where officers arrived and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and died there, according to San Jose police.

Investigators identified Anzures and Castillo as the suspects in the killing. Castillo was located and arrested later Sunday and Anzures was arrested the next day. Anzures was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide while Castillo was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being an accessory to homicide, police said.

The name of the man who died in the shooting, as well as a possible motive for the killing, were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Det. Sgt. Vallejo #3810 or Det. Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information leads to an arrest, individuals are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.