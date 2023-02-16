Spirit Airlines Announces New Low-fare Routes from San Jose to Las Vegas, Dallas, San Diego

The bright yellow planes of Spirit Airlines will cruise into San José for the first time this June, as the Florida-based airline today announced the launch of new, nonstop service to and from San José Mineta International Airport.

The carrier is kicking off the new service with two daily flights to Las Vegas and daily flights to Dallas and San Diego beginning June 7.

“We're excited to provide [service] and boost competition with the introduction of our ultra-low fares and Spirit's Signature Service in the heart of Silicon Valley,” said John Kirby, vice president of network planning at Spirit Airlines, in a statement. “With our new affordable, nonstop flights to popular destinations, we make vacationing and connecting with loved ones easier than ever.”

“Today's announcement is a step forward for our airport, our city, and for air travel in our region,” said John Aitken, San José Mineta International Airport director ofaAviation. “This new partnership reflects a return to leisure travel and demonstrates how aviation markets are shifting to expand toward new opportunities and approaches. We couldn't be more pleased to welcome the Spirit Airlines team to San José, and to offer their unique and innovative brand at SJC.”

The new service marks the seventh airport Spirit serves in California, Burbank, Los Angeles, Oakland, Orange County, Sacramento and San Diego. Spirit first launched California service in Los Angeles in 2000 and has grown to more than 55 daily departures to 23 out-of-state destinations. In the past three years, the carrier has grown the number of California flights by 41% and seats by 46%.

The airline recently announced more cabin enhancements with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests and other upgrades, including fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows passengers to watch content from streaming services.

Spirit announced introductory fares on the new routes for a limited time, with travel date restrictions.

Fares include: