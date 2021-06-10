Police Arrest Milpitas Couple for Human Trafficking, Six Vctims Rescued

A Milpitas couple was arrested this week on suspicion of pimping and pandering in connection with brothels in Milpitas, San Jose and Palo Alto, police said Wednesday.

The arrests of David Davies, 57, and Larong Hu, 38, conclude an investigation that police began in December 2019, when a Milpitas brothel was identified by Milpitas detectives and Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office investigators.

Additional brothels were found throughout the county and search warrants were served in Milpitas, San Jose, and Palo Alto, police said.

Six female victims of human trafficking were rescued, and $2 million was seized in the investigation. The rescued victims were provided services through Community Solutions, an organization that provides critical services for victims of human trafficking, according to police.

Davies and Hu were taken into custody in the 100 block of Tiger Lily Drive, on suspicion of crimes related to human trafficking, and are being held on $350,000 bail.

Anyone who is a victim of human trafficking, or knows someone who is, should call 911 immediately or call the 24-Hour National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. Callers can also reach the hotline by texting 233733 to initiate online chats. Human trafficking victims, whether U.S. citizens or not, are eligible for services including immigration assistance.

Additional services are also available through community and county-based programs, such as Community Solutions and the South Bay Coalition to End Human Trafficking.