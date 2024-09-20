Suspects Arrested for June Machete Attack in Alum Rock

Three men, including a convicted killer, have been arrested over a suspected machete attack in San Jose’s Alum Rock neighborhood in June, according to police.

San Jose police this week identified the suspects as Juan Ramirez, 43, Eddie Herena, 41, and Raul Moreno, 43.

Just before 10pm. on June 27, police were alerted to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a business parking lot in the 2600 block of Alum Rock Avenue. Officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Preliminary investigation showed that the victim had gotten into a fight earlier that day with three other men. After parting ways, the suspects searched for the victim and eventually found him in the area of the parking lot and allegedly attacked him with machetes.

The victim was sent to a hospital and survived after suffering major but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

After investigators identified the suspects, they obtained arrest warrants for them and a search warrant for Herena's residence.

On Sept. 10, Herena was arrested in Martinez, while Ramirez was nabbed in San Jose. The following day, Moreno was also arrested in San Jose.

They were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. According to police, Herena was convicted of a 2005 homicide in San Jose and was recently released from prison in 2018.

“These suspects sought out their victim and knew they wanted to take a life,” Acting Chief of Police Paul Joseph said in a statement. “Violent criminals have no place in our community and I am grateful our detectives acted swiftly to put these suspects behind bars.”

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Madera of the San Jose Police Department Assaults Unit at (408) 277-4161 or



