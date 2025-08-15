San Jose Police Arrests Clear Four Homicide Cases

It’s been a busy – and successful – few weeks for San Jose homicide detectives.

In a two-week period from July 30 through Aug. 12, city detectives arrested seven suspects, and cleared four homicide cases.

On March 9, at approximately 8:45pm, San José patrol officers responded to the 3500 block of Cas Drive following a report that a person had been shot. When they arrived, the officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim or suspects.

Shortly afterwards, a local hospital reported that an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound had been dropped off at the emergency room. Despite lifesaving efforts by medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Meanwhile, homicide detectives had responded to the scene and began a thorough investigation. During the course of the investigation, they identified four suspects, all 20 years old: two Gilroy, Elias Navarro and David Ramirez Salas; Jonathan Hernandez, of San Jose; and Alex Zuniga-Melchor, of Milpitas. Detectives obtained warrants for their arrest and search warrants for their residences.

Nearly four months later, on July 30, detectives located and arrested two of the men: Hernandez in San José and Zuniga-Melchor in Milpitas.

The next day, they arrested Navarro, also in Milpitas, and Salas in Gilroy.

All suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on murder charges.

San José police said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the murder investigation.

On Aug. 4, at 2:33am, the San José police received a call of a fight in a parking lot in the 2200 Block of Story Road. Patrol officers who responded to the scene located an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was not conscious nor breathing, and an emergency medical team that had responded, could not revive him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbing.

Police said the suspect had fled the scene before they arrived.

That same day, officers identified Marino Diaz, 45, of San Jose as a person of interest and located him in the city of San José. Homicide detectives investigated, concluded that Diaz was responsible for the homicide and booked him into Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder.

On Aug. 10, at 9:04pm, the San José Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence in the 100 Block of Danze Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located an unconscious adult male who was suffering from multiple injuries and was not breathing. After an emergency medical team arrived, they pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that another man at the residence, Jerry Cao, 42, of San Jose, had assaulted the victim. Cao was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on a murder.

Another four-month investigation resulted in the Aug. 11 arrest of a fifth suspect in Colorado for another homicide, which occurred on April 1. Four other suspects had been arrested in the spring.

On April 1, at 3:57am, patrol officers responded to a residence in the 90 block of Sunset Court where the caller reported a man had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

After a lengthy investigation, homicide detectives immediately began a thorough investigation and identified five suspects: Lawrence Eti, Rodolfo Lopez Pinon, Irma Ordonez, Michael Tran, and Kevin Le. All suspects except Le, were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

After seeking the public's assistance on social media, detectives received a tip that Le was in Colorado.

Le was located, and was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Aug.11. Le, 25, of San Jose, is to be extradited to San José where he will be booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder.