SJ Hosts Two Big Cinco de Mayo Festivals Saturday with Parade in East San Jose

Two cultural festivals in San Jose on Saturday, May 3, will celebrate Cinco de Mayo: a parade and community festival in East San Jose, and a downtown Cinco de Mayo festival at Plaza de Cesar Chavez.

The third annual San Jose Cinco de Mayo Cultural Parade and Festival begins with a parade at 10am, beginning at the intersection of Alum Rock Avenue and King Road. The parade will run along King Road right up to the Interstate 680 underpass.

Following the parade, at noon, the cultural festival runs until noon and will continue until 5pm at Emma Prusch Farm Park, at the intersection of King and Story roads.

The celebration at Emma Prusch Farm Park will feature live performances, traditional dances, lowriders and more. For more information, visit sanjose.org.

Also on Saturday, San Jose will celebrate the third annual Downtown Cinco De Mayo Festival, from 11am to 8 pm at Plaza de Cesar Chavez.

The downtown event promises live music, folklorico dancers, and plenty of food vendors.

Event planners decide to drop plans for a downtown Cinco de Mayo parade this year.

“Unfortunately our parade will not be scheduled this year after a hard decision to continue with the large venue’s demand for resources at the festival grounds,” according to the festival’s website. “Don’t worry, you can still enjoy the celebration at the festival for an unforgettable experience!”

For more information, visit sjcincodemayo.com.

The city announced road closures and traffic delays in the areas surrounding both of these Cinco de Mayo events and in other parts of San Jose, beginning on May 2 and running through May 3.

According to information from the San Jose Police Department, road closures include:

West Santa Clara Street between Stockton and Delmas avenues, both directions, from 6 am to 6 pm May 2.

Barack Obama Boulevard between Sharks Way and San Fernando Avenue, in both directions, from 6 am to 6 pm May 2.

First Street between East San Salvador and East Reed streets, in both directions, from 10 am to 10 pm, May 3.

South King Road between McKee Road and Interstate 680, in both directions, 7 am to 1 pm, May 3.

South King Road between Interstate 680 and Story Road, in both directions, 7 am to 7 pm

Potential traffic diversions from May 2-5 include: