Two More Suspects Arrested for September Jewelry Store Strong-arm Robbery

San Jose detectives today announced the arrest of two East Bay teens as the 14th and 15th suspects in a vicious assault and robbery at a southeast San Jose jewelry store in September.

Police identified Jamieon Miller, 19, of Tracy, as the suspect who violently assaulted the 88-year-old business owner during the robbery. The second suspect was identified as Wesley Miller, 19, of Oakland.

Both men are in the Santa Clara County Main Jail on robbery charges.

Following an investigation after the initial arrests of 13 suspects in the strong arm jewelry store heist, detectives obtained arrest warrants for two addtional suspects and search warrants for their residences. Wesley Miller was located and arrested in the city of South San Francisco on Nov. 16. Jamieon Miller was located and arrested in Redwood City on Dec. 2.

During the execution of the search warrants, detectives located two unregistered firearms, an unregistered assault rifle, multiple ammunition, loaded magazines, high capacity drum magazines and evidence of the jewelry store robbery.

On Sept. 5 at approximately 2:05pm, San José patrol officers responded to a report of a violent armed robbery that occurred at Kim Hung Jewelry in the 1900 block of Aborn Road in San Jose’s Evergreen neighborhood.

The preliminary investigation revealed that more than 10 suspects forced entry into the business by ramming a vehicle through the front door. Once inside, one of the suspects brandished a firearm at one adult male victim inside the business, while a second elderly adult male victim was violently assaulted.

The family of the elderly store owner said he suffered a stroke in the assault and would not be able to return to the business.

The suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of items from the store before fleeing the scene in multiple vehicles, police reported at the time. The elderly adult male victim was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Robbery Unit detectives immediately began an investigation and initially arrested thirteen suspects: Angel Herrera, Toddisha Mayfield, Zakhari Blue-Gordon, Tom Donegan, Jacques Samuel, Cisco Lutu, Amari Green, Julian Gacutan, Dennis Campos-Torres, Fati Johnson, Keimaree Dews, Jonathan Caruso, and Giovann Caliz.

“Jamieon Miller attacked a hardworking family, not just by damaging their small business, but also by violently harming the elderly business owner," said San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph in a statement.

“For those crooks thinking you can drive a stolen car through a jewelry store and violently manhandle the elderly owner and get away with it – you don’t know the SJPD," stated Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen in a statement. "Now, my office will work just as hard to make sure this greedy gang of dangerous criminals spends a long time behind bars for attacking our community.”

“There is no crime more disturbing than one committed against an elder or a child,” said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. “I know our entire city was shocked to see an 88-year-old attacked in broad daylight at his own shop – but they won’t be shocked to learn the suspect is now behind bars. I want to thank Chief Joseph and our entire department for working doggedly to find those responsible and hold them accountable.”

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Hernandez #4392 and/or Detective Leonard #4913 of the San José Police Department Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166.