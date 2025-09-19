San Jose Police Arrest Security Guard for Chasing, Pointing Gun at Homeless Man

San Jose Police have arrested a private security guard who chased a homeless man down West San Carlos Street and threatened him with a handgun early this month.

Police said this week they arrested Demont Taylor, 43, after he was identified in a video as the man carrying a handgun who on Sept. 2 at approximately 5:30pm reportedly chased an unhoused victim, pushed him to the ground and brandished a firearm in the area of West San Carlos Street and Leland Avenue in San José.

Witnesses reported that the suspect was wearing a silver badge on his belt and appeared to be a law enforcement or security officer, who fled prior to the arrival of police. The victim did not suffer any injuries.

Detectives investigated and identified Taylor, a security guard for a security company based out of San José, as the primary suspect. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and an Emergency Gun Violence Protection Order for Taylor.

On Sept. 11, detectives and members of the city’s Special Operations MERGE Unit located and apprehended Taylor in San Jose, served him with a Gun Violence Protection Order and booked him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for crimes related to assault with a deadly weapon.

He remains in jail without bail, pending a Sept. 29 court appearance.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Soria #4793 of the San José Police Assaults Unit via email:



or 408-277-4161.