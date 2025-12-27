Silent Night Shattered by Early Morning Shooting in Downtown San Jose that Left 1 Dead, 3 Injured

San José Police officers working into the night after Christmas responded to multiple reports of a shooting inside an after-hours business located in the 800 block of South 1st Street.

When they arrived, the officers located three adult male victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. Immediate life saving measures were initiated, and all three victims were transported to local hospitals with life threatening injuries. Shortly after, a fourth victim, an adult female, arrived at a local hospital suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

Despite medical intervention, one of the adult male victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The remaining three victims (two adult males and one adult female) stabilized and are expected to survive, police said..

The city Homicide Unit, which is actively investigating the incident, reported that the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. The identity of the victim is pending, after a report by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner.

The fatality is the city's 26th homicide of 2025.

Police said the suspect – about whom they offered no details – had fled the scene prior to the arrival of police officers. Detectives are asking anyone who may have been present during the incident that may have video evidence or information on the suspect, to contact Detective Sergeant Taylor #4257, or Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106 or Detective Van Brande #4542 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.