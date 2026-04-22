Easter Sunday Toddler Death Leads to Murder Charge and Administrative Leave for Social Workers

Santa Clara County’s child welfare agency is reeling this week, as daily developments continue to unfold following the Easter Sunday death of a two-year-old boy while he was in foster care.

On April 22, the county revealed that 10 county social workers had been placed on paid administrative leave on April 8. On April 21, local NAACP officials filed a formal civil rights complaint against the county, one day after District Attorney Jeff Rosen said he had charged a young San Jose man with murdering his two-year-old cousin, Jaxon, after sexually assaulting the toddler numerous times.

Rosen also has pledged to continue an investigation that could lead to criminal charges against county workers.

The San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP has filed a formal civil rights complaint against Santa Clara County, demanding the ouster of top county leaders following the death of 2-year-old Jaxon Juarez while he was in the care of the county’s Department of Family and Children’s Services.

The NAACP is calling for the removal of top county leaders, including County Executive James Williams, COO Greta Hansen, and key social services directors. The complaint was sent to the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, the District Attorney Rosen and the California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“There is nothing more important to the County of Santa Clara than keeping children safe,” county spokesman Peter Gallotta said in response to inquiries by San Jose Inside. “We are actively investigating the tragic death of Jaxon Juarez, which includes a thorough review of policies, protocols, and staff actions, including every interaction involving Jaxon during his time in foster care. We are committed to continuing to partner with the California Department of Social Services and all other related investigations, as appropriate, so that together, we can understand exactly what happened and continue to make any and all necessary changes to better protect vulnerable children in our community. While we are taking all relevant actions to fully understand what happened in this horrific case and hold people accountable, as appropriate, we cannot comment on specific personnel matters while investigations are underway.”

SEIU Local 521, the union representing Santa Clara County DFCS social workers, released the following statement by Andre Thomas, a county paralegal and Local 521 Chapter president:

“We are deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic loss of an innocent child - an unthinkable outcome that demands urgent attention,” Thomas said. “While this incident remains under active investigation, we call for a fully independent investigation to ensure transparency and truth. There can be no excuses and no shortcuts when it comes to proper vetting and safeguarding our communities. As the union representing social workers, we remain steadfast in demanding accountability at every level and will continue to fight to ensure systems meant to protect do just that.”

“Enough. Enough.” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said at a Monday news conference.

Rosen on Monday announced new charges of murder and felony assault “with a hair tie” against a teenager accused of raping and killing his cousin, Jaxon Juarez.

“This is the third child in the last couple years under the care and custody of the Department of Family and Children’s Services who has been murdered,” Rosen told reporters outside Juvenile Hall after the teenager’s hearing.

Rosen said prosecutors will also seek to move the charges to adult court as the teen suspect just turned 18. He said his office is investigating who else might be criminally responsible for Jaxon’s death — including potentially employees of the Department of Family and Children’s Services.

The medical examiner has not yet released a cause of death.

“People in the public and myself as the DA would like to know who is responsible, criminally, civilly, morally, ethically, systemically, for what happened in this case, because this is not the first time that this has happened,” Rosen told reporters. “I think that we should all be asking questions of county officials at the highest level — why are horrible and tragic crimes happening to children in the care and custody of the Department of Family and Children’s Services, over and over and over again?”

Rosen said his office has filed a motion to move the case to adult court. The teenager, who recently turned 18, faces nine felony charges, including six counts of sexual assault.

In addition to murder, prosecutors also charged the suspect in Jaxon’s death – who cannot by court order be identified by the DA’s Office – with nine new felony charges, including child assault causing death. Multiple counts of sexual assault – including forced sodomy – have already been filed against the suspect.

If his case stay in juvenile court, he could face seven years in Secure Track, a locked facility for juveniles who have been adjudicated for serious crimes. If the case is sent to adult court by a judge, he could face many years in prison.

“Today, we sadly add the name of Baby Jaxon alongside Baby Phoenix and others on a list of children whose short lives have been snuffed out through cruelty and recklessness. We are left with broken hearts and serious questions about who was watching out for the safety of these extremely vulnerable children,” Rosen said in a statement. “Jaxon will never have a chance at life. Jaxon will never have any way to tell his own story. My office will speak for him and all the lost children as we seek justice.”

The San Jose Police Department found Jaxon’s bruised and battered body on Easter Sunday, April 5.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.