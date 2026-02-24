Two Dead in Shooting at West San Jose Shopping Center

Two people were found dead following the report of a mid-day shooting today at a West San Jose shopping, according to San Jose police.

The shooting was reported at 11:38am at El Paseo de Saratoga, just north of Campbell, which includes REI and Petco stores and an AMC movie theater.

Police said a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release any further details.

The parking lot surrounding the crime scene was closed for several hours while detectives investigated the incident.