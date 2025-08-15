SJ Councilmember Ortiz Joins East San Jose Leaders to Announce Revitalization Initiative

Small business support, vacant storefront abatement and cultural beautification are at the forefront of the newly-launched East San Jose revitalization campaign.

On Friday, District 5 Councilmember Peter Ortiz stood among local leaders, including Mexican Heritage Plaza co-director Jessica Paz-Cedillos and Alum Rock Santa Clara Street Business Association president Helen Masamori, to announce a new five-pillar strategy—which includes pleas to an influential San Jose city committee. Ortiz highlighted East San Jose’s immigrant community and said the recent financial grants totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars need to be put to strategic use.

“This is a movement, a call to action, to transform East San Jose into a place where families want to put down roots, a place where small businesses thrive and where our art and culture are celebrated,” he said. “Most importantly, we are saying no to the over-concentration of liquor stores and smoke shops in our community.”

Ortiz, along with councilmembers Domingo Candelas, Pamela Campos, George Casey and David Cohen, led a charge earlier this year to suspend the development of such establishments. The city attorney is set to return to the San Jose City Council before October with a new proposed policy addressing the councilmembers’ concerns.

East San Jose leaders pointed to more than $2 million in total recent investment to the area as a reason to support a revitalization plan.

The five-pillar plan includes economic empowerment, neighborhood renewal and beautification, infrastructure investment, public safety and accountability for property owners and unhoused service providers.

Recent grants include a $100,000 investment toward building a gateway structure for the city’s first cultural district — “La Avenida” at Mexican Heritage Plaza.

As the plaza recently celebrated its 25-year anniversary, Paz-Cedillos said they still need funding to fully establish “La Avenida.” Part of the East San Jose revitalization plan aims to bring renewed attention to the aspiring cultural district.

“Each year, we work with thousands of artists, families and small businesses to strengthen the heartbeat of East San Jose and through La Avenida cultural district,” she said. “We're proving that art and culture can grow small businesses, activate public spaces and bring people together.”

An Aug. 14 memo drafted by Ortiz urges the San Jose city manager to develop an amended business and tax regulation policy waiving fees for small businesses with specific first-year permits. He said he wants to help shops wanting to open in the city’s urban villages and growth areas.

The request is set to be heard by the City Rules and Open Government Committee at a later date for potential approval

“New and expanding small businesses often face substantial startup costs, particularly in permit, license and registration fees,” Ortiz said. “These costs can be a significant barrier, especially in areas targeted for growth, where the city seeks to stimulate investment and accelerate economic activity.”

Allan Madoc, who oversees San Jose’s branch of multi-billion-dollar philanthropic Knight Foundation, told San Jose Inside that the foundation plans to make an announcement relevant to East San Jose soon.

“We will have more concrete details to share in a few weeks,” he said.