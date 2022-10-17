San Jose Cops Raid ‘Underground Casino,’ Arrest 7 for Gambling, Drugs

Seven San Jose residents were arrested Oct. 13 in a raid on what San Jose Police described as an “underground casino” operating in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Avenue B.

Investigators said the location was “a hub for a variety of illegal activities including gambling, drug dealing, and the buying and selling of stolen property.”

They also said that during the course of the investigation, detectives were able to link a stabbing case to one of the casino operators.

Police also said one of the subjects arrested had a loaded gun and cocaine on his person, and five subjects arrested had outstanding felony arrest warrants. Detectives said they located and recovered seven ounces of cocaine, a makeshift crack-cocaine conversion laboratory, several thousand dollars cash, multiple casino machines and stolen retail property.

The suspects, all with San Jose addresses, were identified as: Nhu Huynh, 48; Anita Nguyen, 53; Truong Trang, 51; Dat Nguyen, 46; Thang Nguyen, 54; Phuoc Nguyen, 52, and Quynh Pham, 35.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is asked to contact the San José Police Department's Burglary Prevention Unit at (408) 537-1200.