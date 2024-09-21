Police, Sheriff Investigating Fatal Shooting of VTA Worker at San Jose Bus Yard

A Valley Transportation Authority employee was shot and killed Friday evening at the VTA Chaboya Division Yard on the 2200 block of South 7th Street near Costco and the County Fairgrounds.

Authorities today did not release the identity of the victim, except to say that the male transit employee was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, suffering from “at least one” gunshot wound, in the parking lot of the bus transit facility.

San Jose police received a 911 call about the shooting at 9:40pm Friday.

Friday’s incident was the third involving weapons and transit employees at a VTA facility in the past few years.

Police and Santa Clara County Sheriff’s investigators released no further information about the incident or whether there was a suspect or suspects in custody or at large. There were no reports of more than the one victim.

The VTA was rocked one morning more than three years ago, when a VTA worker shot and killed eight coworkers at the Guadalupe Light Rail Yard. then turned the gun on himself. About one year after that May 26, 2021 mass shooting, the VTA demolished that Northside rail maintenance facility.

Then in June 2022 a VTA employee was arrested without incident after threatening violence at the San Jose bus yard.

VTA said today it has increased its security presence at the Chaboya bus yard and all other VTA facilities “to ensure the safety and well-being of all employees and the community.” Mental health professionals have been made available to employees and their families.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 408-808-4431.