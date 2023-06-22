San Jose Police Sweep Arrests 12 for Robberies, Assault, Drug and Weapons Crimes

The San José Police Department, in conjunction with multiple local law enforcement agencies, conducted a large-scale operation between May 23 and June 15 that resulted in the arrest of a dozen violent criminal street gang members responsible for a series of crimes in 2022 and 2023.

These crimes included attempted murder, armed robberies, assaults, possession of firearms, and possession of narcotics, police said in a press release.

In response to this escalating gang activity, the police department Gang Investigations Unit, Gun and Hazardous Offender Suppression Team (G.H.O.S.T.), the Assaults Unit, and patrol officers identified gang members responsible for multiple violent crimes that occurred in San José.

Officers executed multiple search warrants throughout the city of San José and at one location in East Palo Alto. Nine adults and three juveniles were arrested for warrants and other offenses. Searches at these residences yielded multiple firearms and ammunition, gang indicia, narcotics, and evidence of other crimes.

The nine men – Jonathan Bordeaux, Miguel Bracamontes, Antonio Flores, Gabriel Gogue, Armando Gutierrez, Angel Paez, Joshua Rios, Brian Yanez – and three juveniles were arrested over three weeks. The adults were subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and the juveniles were booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.