Tordillos Declares Victory in San Jose District 3 Council Race, Credits ‘Historic Coalition’

Anthony Tordillos today declared victory in the District 3 Special Election to fill the San Jose City Council seat vacated by the resignation of Omar Torres.

San Jose Inside had called the election for Tordillos on Wednesday, describing his lead as insurmountable, based on voting patterns and the number of ballots left to be counted.

His opponent, Gabby Chavez-Lopez, has not conceded the election or responded to requests for comment.

Vote totals released Wednesday evening showed Tordillos holding on to a nearly 2-to-1 margin of victory over Chavez-Lopez, who had received the most votes in the initial April 8 special election to the coveted downtown council seat.

The turnout was just 17.6% of the district's registered voters, with 5,328 votes for Tordillo and 2,954 for Chavez-Lopez, as of 5pm Wednesday.

In a press release this morning, the Tordillos campaign called his victory a “major upset.”

“Current results reflect a meteoric rise for Tordillos, who entered the race as a dark horse,” the press release stated.

Tordillos made affordable housing, public safety, and homelessness solutions centerpieces of his campaign “to restore trust in city government.”

“Tordillos will make history as the first ever Filipino member of the San José City Council, and only the third ever LGBTQ+ member of the council,” the campaign statement said.

The campaign credited its success to “a historic coalition that shattered traditional divides, drawing support together from groups that rarely team up, including progressive groups, the Democratic Party, and labor unions, as well as business-oriented groups and the Police Officers’ Association.”

“District 3 voters showed they won’t settle for status quo San Jose politics. They’re tired of the same old fights between ‘business' and ‘labor’—they want a councilmember they can count on to deliver results on housing affordability, homelessness, and public safety,” Tordillos said in a statement. “We were never supposed to make it this far, but thanks to the hundreds of volunteers who knocked on over 30,000 doors, we’re here.”

“While we wait for the County Registrar to finish counting, I am working to build a team that can hit the ground running and restore trust in city government for District 3 residents. I’d like to thank Mayor Mahan, Congressmembers Liccardo and Lofgren, Assemblymembers Ahrens and Pellerin, Supervisors Duong and Arenas, and numerous councilmembers and other local elected officials for their well wishes and congratulations.”

Tordillos was endorsed by the Santa Clara County Democratic Party, Mayor Matt Mahan, former Assemblymember Evan Low, Equality California, the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, numerous local unions and San Jose’s Police Officers’ Association.