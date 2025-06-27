San Jose Police Seize 1000s of Pounds of Illegal Fireworks, Arrest 3 Men

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, San Jose police have confiscated 3,400 pounds of fireworks and arrested three men for illegally selling commercial-grade fireworks.

Police said the seizures and arrests were conducted "in anticipation of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday and aimed at reducing fire risk and unlawful activity citywide.”

On June 16, police executed a search warrant at a storage facility located in the 200 block of W. Capitol Expressway, where undercover officers conducted undercover operations posed as buyers to identify individuals selling commercial-grade fireworks and destructive devices. These efforts led to the identification and arrest of Javier Martinez, 26, of San Jose.

Officers from the police department’s Metro Unit, Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Street Crimes Unit and Patrol Division secured Martinez’ vehicle and an associated storage locker. The search resulted in the recovery of approximately 1,320 pounds of dangerous fireworks and explosives, which were collected and booked into evidence.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on multiple felony charges related to the possession, sale, and transportation of destructive devices and illegal fireworks.

One week later a similar undercover operation resulted in the arrest of two more San Jose men, David Benito-Carbajal, 31, and Juan Rocha, 52.The following week, on June 23,the San José Police Department Special Operations Division executed a series of coordinated search warrants resulting in the seizure of 2,080 pounds of illegal dangerous fireworks and over 50 improvised explosive devices.

The second police operation began with a search warrant executed at approximately 11:30am in the 200 block of San Antonio Court, San Jose.

One male suspect was detained at the scene. A search of his vehicle and residence led to the discovery of approximately 730 pounds of illegal dangerous fireworks and improvised explosive devices, all of which were collected and booked into evidence. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Santa Clara County Main Jail on multiple felony charges related to the possession of destructive devices and illegal fireworks.

Based on information developed during the initial phase of the operation, investigators secured an additional search warrant later that day for a residence in the 2700 block of Tanglewood Drive. At approximately 6pm on June 23, officers executed the warrant and located one suspect inside an accessory dwelling unit on the property.

Officers recovered approximately 350 pounds of dangerous fireworks, including multiple IEDs, within the ADU. Further search of the property uncovered an additional stockpile of approximately 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, also containing numerous IEDs.

Officers also located a short-barreled AR-style rifle with a 3D-printed lower receiver, a second AR-style rifle, and a substantial quantity of rifle and handgun ammunition. The suspect located on-site was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple felony offenses related to destructive devices and illegal fireworks.

“This operation is a clear example of our department’s commitment to protecting the community through proactive enforcement,” said SJPD Chief of Police Paul Joseph. “Dangerous fireworks and illegal explosives pose a serious threat to public safety, and we will continue to hold those who profit off that danger accountable.”

“Independence Day doesn’t give anyone the freedom to put others in harm’s way,” said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. “I want to thank our Police Department for proactively seizing thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks to help ensure everyone can celebrate safely next week.”

“Thank you to the San José Police Department for their proactive and diligent efforts in apprehending these suspects whose actions posed a threat to our residents and our city,” says San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire. “Fireworks are illegal in San José, and we are committed to keeping our community safe and protected at all times.”

The San José Police Department reminded the public that the possession and distribution of illegal fireworks is a criminal offense in the city of San José. The presence of improvised explosives poses an extreme danger to individuals, homes, and surrounding neighborhoods. Enforcement efforts will continue throughout the week.

Police will also deploy drones to assist in identifying locations where illegal fireworks are being set off. Property owners may be subject to administrative fines of up to $100,000. Residents are encouraged to report illegal fireworks by using the San José 311 app, available on most smartphones, or by visiting https://311.sanjoseca.gov/.