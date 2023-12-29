San Jose Police Arrest Five Suspects in East San Jose for Illegal Gambling, Prostitution

Two days after Christmas, San Jose police raided a nondescript one-story commercial building in the Berryessa neighborhood of East San Jose and broke up a brothel and gambling operation, seizing drugs, weapons, ammunition and cash, freeing sex workers and arresting three men and two women accused of running the illegal operations.

During the month of December, San Jose Special Operations METRO Unit Officers developed information of a casino operating at a commercial property located in the 2400 block of Autumnvale Drive, according to a police report released today.

During the investigation, police discovered that several units in the building were being operated as an illegal gambling establishment where drug sales and prostitution activities were occurring. Officers obtained a search warrant for the property.

On Dec. 27, with the assistance of the Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Special Operations and the Human Trafficking Task Force, officers served the warrant and arrested the five suspects: Saolepea Liu, 42, of Antioch; Nido Nguyen, 35, of San Jose; Phuong Nguyen, 44, of San Jose; Windie Pratt, 41, of San Jose, and Anai Garcia, 24, of San Jose.

During the search, officers located and seized 33 firearms (including assault weapons), 150,000 rounds of ammunition, 500 pounds of marijuana and approximately $20,000 in cash. Police said “adult female survivors employed at the brothel were also located and provided resources, assistance, and information about their rights.”

The five suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for various warrants and multiple felony charges. This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Officer Ells #4592 of the San José Police METRO Unit via email [email protected].