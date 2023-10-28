Infant is Second Fatality from Hit-and-run Accident, Police Seeking Car Thieves

San Jose police are still looking for two car thieves who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident in South San Jose Tuesday night.

An infant that had been surgically removed from its mother who died in the vehicle collision in San Jose has now also died, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to the area of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard at 8:42pm Oct.24. on a report of a major injury collision involving two vehicles, according to San Jose police.

A pregnant woman was driving a Nissan east on Blossom Hill when it collided with a Hyundai occupied by two unknown males traveling south on Winfield. Both males fled the scene of the collision, and police determined that the car they had been traveling in was stolen.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and she died, but emergency surgery was initiated and her child was successfully delivered but remained in critical condition. On Wednesday, police were notified that the baby had died of the accident injuries.

The death of the child marks the 44th traffic death in San Jose this year. The identity of the woman will be released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office after confirming the woman's identity and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen at [email protected] or (408) 277-4654. Anonymous tips can be given at (408) 947-7867.