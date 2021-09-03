San Jose Driver Sought After Running Away from Fatal Accident

San Jose police are seeking a BMW driver who allegedly ran a red light and caused a fatal crash and then fled the scene Thursday night.

Officers responded at 10:32pm to the crash reported at the intersection of East Santa Clara and 10th streets and learned a 2005 black BMW sedan was heading west on Santa Clara Street and went through the red light at 10th Street, striking a 2010 gray Nissan SUV, pushing the Nissan into a storefront, police said.

The BMW also struck a 2012 black Acura SUV that was stopped in the eastbound lanes of Santa Clara Street. The male driver of the BMW then fled on foot and remains at large, according to police.

A man in a passenger seat of the Nissan died at the scene, while the driver and a second passenger were hospitalized with moderate to major injuries. The man driving the Acura was uninjured, police said.

Anyone with information on the BMW driver's whereabouts or with more information about the case is asked to call the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (408) 947-7867.