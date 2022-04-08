Two Women Killed by Hit-run Driver in East San Jose

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident in East San Jose that left two pedestrians dead Thursday.

San Jose police responded Thursday at 6:26pm to the area of Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court to a report that a red pickup truck traveling west on Ocala Avenue had struck two women crossing the roadway.

Police said both women were in the crosswalk when they were hit by the truck/.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the collision and was last seen traveling north on Capitol Expressway, according to witnesses.

The pedestrians were transported to local hospitals and were pronounced dead shortly after.

Police asked anyone with information about the accident to call the San Jose Police Department,