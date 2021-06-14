Driver of Fatal Crash into San Jose Sports Bar’s Outdoor Seating Charged with Manslaughter

San Jose police over the weekend charged a San Jose man with manslaughter and felony driving while intoxicated for allegedly losing control of his pickup truck and crashing into an outdoor eating area at a sports bar south of downtown Friday night.

Alex Moreno, no age or address released, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail June 12 on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI, police said. He is being held on $275,000 bail awaiting a June 16 court appearance.

Officers reported that Friday evening, at 9:06pm, while sitting in a parked white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck outside the Agave Sports Bar and Grill, 544 Alma Avenue, Moreno “accidentally placed the vehicle in reverse and proceeded to reverse at a high rate of speed, striking three restaurant patrons (one adult female and two adult males) that were sitting at an outdoor dining area.”

All three victims were transported to a local hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, according to police. She was not identified pending notification of the family.The two adult male victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

The incident was the 24th fatal collision, the 25th traffic victim and the 8th pedestrian fatality in San Jose in 2021, police said.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective O'Brien at ext. #3527 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or click the "Submit a Tip" on the link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.