Raid at Blossom Hill Shopping Center Uncovers ‘Pink Cocaine’ Drug Factory

San Jose Police raided a building in a Blossom Hill Road shopping center and reported they uncovered evidence of an illegal narcotics factory offering a dangerous synthetic “pink cocaine.”

Detectives with the city’s special operations unit said the building in the middle of a retail center in the 400 block of Blossom Hill Road in the Santa Teresa neighborhood manufactured and sold an illegal drug concoction that combined a mixture of ketamine, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids.

Detectives said the illegal drugs manufactured and sold by suspect Luis Carrillo-Moyeda, 32, of San Jose, are commonly known as “Tusi,” “2C,” “Pink Cocaine,” “Pantera Rosa,” or “Pink Panther." Police identified Carrillo-Moyeda as the prime suspect in the case.

On Jan 18, detectives obtained search warrants for the suspect's San Jose residence and his “business.” The next day, the San Jose Police Department's Special Operations METRO Unit, with the assistance of SJPD's Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Street Crimes Unit and Downtown Services Unit executed the search warrants and recovered various illegal narcotics, narcotics manufacturing parts, large amounts of cash, an unregistered firearm and ammunition.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases is asked to contact Officer Kaufman #4726 of the San José Police METRO Unit via email: [email protected] or 408-277-4044.

