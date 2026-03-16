Seahawks Fan in Custody in Washington, Charged with Shooting Six People in San Jose on Super Bowl Sunday

San Jose police announced today that the city’s homicide detectives, working with the FBI and a Washington state SWAT team, last week arrested a Seattle Seahawks fan in the shooting of six people on Super Bowl Sunday.

The suspect, Tyrone Asphy, 46, of Federal Way, Washington, near Seattle, was taken into custody at his home on March 11, when officers also executed a search warrant. At the home, detectives found the gun used in the shooting. Police said Asphy had been in San Jose to attend the Feb. 8 Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Feb. 8.

He is being held in the King County Jail, awaiting an extradition hearing, where he is expected to be extradited back to Santa Clara County for prosecution, police said.

At approximately 10:50pm on Feb. 8, San Jose police officers had responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Santa Clara Street and Market Street. The preliminary investigation revealed an argument occurred between two groups outside of a business

Police said Asphy produced a firearm and shot six adult victims. Four victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment, one victim self-transported to a local hospital and one victim was treated on scene. All victims were determined to have non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

San Jose Gang Investigations Unit detectives began a comprehensive investigation, and with the assistance of an automated license plate reader, detectives were able to identify the suspect vehicle used to flee the area after the shooting. They later identified the shooter as Asphy.

"On a day that should have been a celebration, a dangerous suspect from out of state chose to bring violence into downtown San José and attempted to take multiple lives," said San Jose Chief of Police Paul Joseph. "He fled back to his home state, but fleeing will not put distance between him and the consequences of his actions. Anyone who commits violence in this city should know that the San José Police Department is committed to protecting our community and will relentlessly pursue those responsible until they are held accountable."

“We welcomed nearly half a million people into downtown over Super Bowl week. One of those visitors thought he could endanger lives and run from the consequences — he was wrong,” said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. “Our detectives followed the evidence across state lines and brought him into custody. If anyone comes here to threaten our community, they should expect the same result.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Garcia #5026 and/or Detective Minkel #5003 of the San José Police Department Gang Investigations Unit at 408-277-3835.