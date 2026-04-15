San Jose Police Arrest Suspect for Four Assaults in Less than Two Months

San Jose police announced the arrest of a 32-year-old San Jose man on multiple assault charges after four random, unprovoked attacks on citizens since late February.

On April 12, 2026, at approximately 12:55pm, police said that David Martinez was involved in a dispute at a residence in the 600 block of Gittle Court, where he assaulted a family member and brandished a machete.

When officers responded, they said Martinez had barricaded himself inside the residence. A Special Operations team responded and successfully persuaded the suspect to exit. Martinez was taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said they had been looking for Martinez, after obtaining a warrant accusing him of three prior assaults.

On the afternoon of Feb.23, patrol officers responded to a gym in the 2300 block of McKee Road for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. The elderly male victim was exercising when Martinez is alleged to have approached him and, without provocation, punched him in the face, pulled him to the ground, and continued striking him multiple times. The victim was rendered unconscious and transported to a local hospital.

Less than two weeks later, on March 8, at approximately 6:50pm, police officers responded to a supermarket parking lot, also in the 2300 block of McKee Road for a report of a felony battery. The elderly male victim was walking through the parking lot when the suspect approached and punched him, causing him to fall. Witnesses reported the suspect continued striking the victim while he was on the ground before fleeing. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for injuries requiring stitches.

The next day, March 9, at approximately 11:30am, officers responded to a medical facility in the 1900 block of Monterey Road for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect, a patient at the facility, punched an adult male victim in the head, causing the victim to fall backward and lose consciousness. The suspect fled the scene and was later identified.

Based on the pattern of these unprovoked acts of violence, investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet been identified. The San José Police Department urges anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident, or who has information related to these cases, to contact Detective Soria #4793 of the Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.