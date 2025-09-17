Three Dead in South San Jose Shooting, Suspect on the Loose

San Jose police today are still looking for an unidentified suspect who fled a South San Jose house early Tuesday morning, leaving behind one fatally wounded resident and two others who died after being taken to the hospital.

All three died of gunshot wounds, according to police.

At approximately 12:26am Sept. 16, police received multiple reports of gun shots and a woman screaming for help in the 200 block of Chynoweth Avenue, near Martial Cottle Park.

Officers responded to the scene and located an adult female victim outside the residence, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she died of her injuries, police said.

Inside the house, officers located a second adult female victim and an adult male victim, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The second female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the male victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said an unidentified suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Police have not identified the victims, and released no information on the shooter, except to say it was a single individual.