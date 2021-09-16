San Jose Man Charged in Brutal Murder of 72-year-old

A 25-year-old San Jose man has been charged with the murder of a 72-year-old man. Sherman Smith is suspected to have tied the victim up to a chair, repeatedly stabbed him, and drowned him in a bathtub, prosecutors said.

Witnesses and surveillance video showed Smith entering the victim’s apartment and throwing away items after the crime.

Smith was arraigned in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Wednesday and was remanded without bail.

“This horrific crime and the defendant who did it has no place in our society,” said Santa Clara County Distict Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a press release. “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and friends.”

On Sept. 6, San Jose Police Communications received a 911 call regarding a request for a welfare check at an apartment on East Santa Clara Street. A woman was worried about her father, Rosen's office reported.

That morning police entered the apartment and found the victim’s body in a bathtub. He had been stabbed and had a rope around his torso. The crime scene had been cleaned with bleach, but police found evidence of an extremely violent and bloody crime.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner observed three stab wounds to his back, but said these were not fatal.

A surveillance video showed the suspect entering the apartment, staying there for 30 hours, and then leaving with several shopping bags, according to the district attorney.