Smash-and-Grab Thieves Hit High-end Retailers in San Jose, Hayward, Walnut Creek and San Francisco

Police agencies across the Bay Area are alerting businesses and residents that the brazen mass smash-and-grab attackers who targeted high-end stores in San Jose, Hayward, Walnut Creek and San Francisco may be planning more thefts the year’s biggest retail shopping weekend approaches.

Changes in hours and security were being discussed by major retailers as the looting attacks cast a grim shadow on Thanksgiving shopping for thousands of stores and their customers.

Hayward police said 8 to 10 individuals carrying sledgehammers entered Sam's Jewelry in Southland Mall around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, smashed several jewelry cases, and fled carrying an unknown amount of loot.

No arrests were made. The suspects fled in several vehicles, Hayward police Lt. Mark Ormsby said.

The Hayward incident happened about an hour before a group of thieves hit high-end athletic apparel store lululemon in San Jose.

San Jose police say a group of suspects entered lululemon in Santana Row at approximately 6:30pm Sunday and made off with merchandise.

San Jose Police spokesman Sgt.Christian Camarillo said the group was gone before police arrived and couldn't provide any more information about the ongoing investigation.

Ormsby said it's still too early to tell if the incidents are related.

Police estimate up to 80 people stormed Nordstrom in Walnut Creek Saturday night, assaulting three employees and making off with thousands of dollars in expensive goods.

Police on Sunday were reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of tracking down more suspects involved in what authorities described as an organized looting at Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza on Saturday night.

Three suspects were arrested shortly after the mob descended on a Nordstrom department store about 9pm, police said.

An 18-year-old Oakland man and two people from San Francisco, ages 30 and 32, were taken into custody on suspicion of crimes that include burglary, robbery, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. Police also seized a gun from one of the suspects.

About 80 people were involved in the looting spree and most drove away at high speeds after ransacking the store, police said

Two Nordstrom staffers were assaulted during the looting and one was pepper-sprayed. The event was clearly planned, Walnut Creek police said.

The brazen looting followed on the heels of another mob that descended on several retail outlets in San Francisco's Union Square on Friday night.

Police have arrested multiple suspects in the San Francisco thefts.

“This has not been confirmed, but out of an abundance of caution, we're alerting businesses and residents to be prepared,” Walnut Creek police said in a community-wide social media advisory.