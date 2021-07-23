Affordable Housing and a Big Vegetable Garden to Grow near Santana Row and Valley Fair

“Welcome to Agrihood,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said on Thursday at a construction site on North Winchester Boulevard near Santana Row and Westfield Valley Fair Mall.
The site of the groundbreaking ceremony is a vacant dirt lot filled with crews and cranes, but by next summer, there will be a 5.8-acre home for affordable housing for low-income seniors and veterans and a:1.7-acre farm.
Residents “will be surrounded by food gardens, and be within walking distance to grocery stores drugstores, and public transportation," Chavez said at the ceremony..
The unique housing site will have 160 mixed-income apartments, 165 homes for low-income seniors and veterans and 36 townhomes.
The farm, the project’s signature feature, serves three purposes, Agrihood developers said. It aims to provide nearly 20,000 pounds of food to the community; create volunteer and community-building opportunities and honor the Santa Clara Valley's agricultural history.
“That'’something we should celebrate here in the heart of Silicon Valley,” said Kirk Vartan, a community housing activist and founder of A Slice of New York. “We want opportunities for seniors to remain active and engaged and independent.”
Chavez said the food gardens would create a strong bond with the community through events like farm-to-table pop ups, food trucks and maybe even farmers markets.
“The possibilities are endless, because eventually this will be a mixed-income, mixed-use intergenerational housing development," Chavez said.
The units will be a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments that will rent for about $2100 per month.
Agrihood will also have 54 permanent supportive housing units that the county will fill with unhoused older adults, a population that has grown during the pandemic.
“Over 50 percent of our unhoused folks are seniors, aged 55 or older,” said Consuelo Hernandez, Director of the Office of Supportive Housing.
That number is up from 2019 estimates, in which 40 percent of the homeless population identified as 51 and up, according to the 2019 survey conducted by her office
“Collectively, these developments will help us fill that gap that's needed,” Hernandez said.
The new site in the City of Santa Clara is one of six sites that will begin construction very soon in the county, which will create 560 new units, including 367 allocated to seniors, Hernandez said.
The other five projects are the Blossom Hill Senior Apartments with 146 units; PATH villas at 4th Street with 94 units; Gallop and Mesa Apartments with 46 units for foster care, formerly foster youth that are previously unhoused; Immanuel-Sobrato Apartments with 108 units and the redevelopment of Markham Plaza II with 152 units.
Those projects are largely funded by the Measure A Housing Bond passed in 2016 by county voters to help construct 4,800 units of affordable housing.
Agrihood, which has a price tag of $250 million will use $23 million in Measure A funding, $15.7 million from the city of Santa Clara and a grant of $50 million in tax-exempt bonds from the California Debt Limit Allocation Committee.
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor said the development is “truly a result of community led collaborative process” that has been in the works since 2005 when the city acquired the 5.8-acre vacant lot.
The Santa Clara City Council approved development of the urban farm in January 2019, which Gillmor called the "anchor tenant" of this housing site.
The farm will be managed and designed by Oakland-based farming company Farmscape.
“All of that (food) will be going to a farm stand (on site) that we'll be sharing with the community weekly,” said Lara Hermanson, co-owner of Farmscape. “And people will be able to pay what they can there.”
Hermanson continued that the "organic, sustainable and regenerative farm" will grow tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, squash and fresh herbs during the summer and broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce greens, beets and carrots, among many others in the winter.
Residents and community members can volunteer to prepare and harvest food from the farm, with professional staff on site to tend to the food gardens.
“We're going to be having essentially a giant intergenerational hangout on this farm, so we look forward to seeing everybody there,* Hermanson said.
Jana Kadah is a reporter with Bay City News.
Sometimes it seems as if the only housing taking place in progressive enclaves like Los Gatos, Saratoga, Los Altos, and Palo Alto involve the housing of pricey fundraising dinners for Democrats.
Yeah that’s the land that used to belong to the UC system and was sold off so that developers could get rich and UC administrators would have a source for the funds needed to enable them to vote themselves even more gigantic salaries and pensions.
Urban means not farms.
Six acres of residential land in the heart of Silicon Valley amid a multi decades-long housing shortage should be for well… houses, not forests, and certainly not farms. You want more farmland in California, end the HSR to Nowhere boondoggle. You are carving up thousands of acres of the best farmland on earth in the central valley for a train you won’t ever ride and most likely will never finish because it makes you feel good.
Six acres is 261,360 square feet, dig underground parking (like big boy cities do) and build 5+ story multifamilies on that and you’d get 1600 units in there, not 361 like this article trumpets as some success.
Let’s dig into these numbers, shall we…
“Agrihood, which has a price tag of $250 million will use $23 million in Measure A funding, $15.7 million from the city of Santa Clara, and a grant of $50 million in tax-exempt bonds from the California Debt Limit Allocation Committee.”
$250M / 361 units = $692520 / unit. $700K a door for studios and 1 bedroom units. Wow. How many square feet are studios, 500? A one-bedroom 1000? $1000-$1200/sqft in development costs? What? $300/sqft gets me running for the door. Keep in mind that is the projected cost, you’ll never hear about the final costs, they don’t make good photo ops. I’d bet the final number will be $1500/sqft.
$88.7M out of the $250M look to be gratis and grants from local governments, which implies this will be owned by someone other than the government. Hmmm… like a LIHTC without the owner footing even the startup cost or some sort of down payment. I’m sure they won’t discount the tax credits though.
“The units will be a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments that will rent for about $2100 per month.”
Woahhh, I thought you said this was for low-income people? A studio for $2100 a month is low income?
“It aims to provide nearly 20,000 pounds of food to the community”
… and…
“Residents and community members can volunteer to prepare and harvest food from the farm, with professional staff on-site to tend to the food gardens.”
I can buy organic cauliflower at my local Albertsons for $1.99 a pound. So this garden which “aims” to produce 20000lbs will generate $40,000 worth of food a year, employ “professional” staff (which will net out way higher than $40000 once burdened – I am 100% sure), and chew up nearly 2 acres of PRIME ROAST real estate to house 360 people at the tune of $250M of taxpayer money?
This is why $2100 seems cheap. Until you stop and think, this is why you will always be played by these people and you will always be broke.
Chumps…