San José Welcomes Arrival of Waymo’s Autonomous Taxi Fleet

Look out, San Jose – here comes Waymo.

The California Public Utilities Commission announced it has approved an amendment to Waymo’s existing operating permit, the final step in allowing the company to offer passenger service in San Jose.

"It's about time autonomous vehicles rolled into San José," said Mayor Matt Mahan in a statement. "For decades, our region has shaped the future—and now, the ride to work is as forward-thinking as the breakthroughs happening at the office.”

Until now, Waymo’s commercial operations in the Bay Area were limited to routes between San Francisco and Sunnyvale. With the CPUC’s latest approval, Waymo becomes the first driverless vehicle operator authorized to offer fare-based service in San Jose.

The driverless taxi company serves San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Austin, Tex., with its operations set to expand to Atlanta and Miami.

“We’re grateful for the support of Mayor Mahan and those in San Jose who want to make streets safer, transportation more accessible, and downtown even more successful.” said Waymo Global Head of Public Policy Michelle Peacock. “We’re looking forward to enhancing more of the Bay Area's transportation network and being a part of the San Jose community in the future.”

This approval follows a recent permit granted by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, authorizing Waymo to deploy autonomous vehicles on public streets in San Jose, citing the company’s attention to continuous evaluation and improvement of its technology.

Under the terms of the permit, Waymo must meet safety and accessibility requirements, including operating only on designated roadways and ensuring robust protections for everyone in and outside of the vehicle.

There was no announcement of a start date for the service.