Six Men Arrested for Smash-and-grab Jewelry Heists

Authorities in San Jose arrested six members of robbery crew – all 18-20-year-old males – associated with multiple smash-and-grab crimes in jewelry stores throughout the Bay Area late last year and early this year.

The long-term multiunit investigation identified and arrested six men who allegedly worked in concert between October 2021 and January 2022 to commit smash-and-grabs in San Jose. Officers say that similar cases and suspect descriptions have been reported in several other cities and counties.

During the robberies, multiple suspects entered jewelry stores in masks and used sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry, according to the office of Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

Police say that some suspects were armed with firearms and pepper spray. After the smash-and-grab, the suspects fled in awaiting vehicles.

Authorities identified the following suspects and issued warrants for the search of their residences and for their arrests: Michael Earl, 18 years old of Menlo Park; Andrew Manuel Maravillalopez, 20 years old of Hayward; Noah G. Tekle, 19 years old of San Leandro; Charles Evans, 19 years old of San Leandro; Maurice James Sweet, 19 years old of Pittsburg, and David Foster, 20, of Newark, whom the district attorney's office says has yet to be charged.

During the searches and arrests, police allege they seized several firearms, including two assault weapons with extended magazines, privately made firearms (ghost guns), one of which had been converted to fully automatic fire, and gun manufacturing tools such as molds, jigs and other tools.

The investigation involved the San Jose Police Covert Response Unit, the Burglary Prevention Unit, San Jose patrol officers, the Daly City, Palo Alto, Merced, Roseville, Concord, San Mateo, Pittsburg, and Antioch police departments and the U.S. Marshals Service.