Purse Snatchers Grab $100K in Louis Vuitton Bags at Palo Alto Shopping Center

In the second time in as many months, a large group of shoplifters made off with more than $100,000 worth of designer handbags Wednesday from a store in the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto.
At about 5:30pm. June 9, officers were called to the Louis Vuitton store at the shopping center at 180 El Camino Real, but by the time they arrived, the suspects had already fled, according to Palo Alto police.
Witnesses said a group of 11, described as males and females in their late teens to early 20s, rushed into the store, grabbed 36 handbags, then ran through the mall and fled in five vehicles.
All of the suspects were wearing face coverings, police said.
Their cars were described as a gray Lexus sedan, a gray Infinity sport utility vehicle, a white Audi sedan, a black four-door Hyundai sedan, and a red two-door Honda sedan.
While the crime is similar to one from May 19 at the Neiman Marcus store, police said the get-away cars were different than those used in Monday's theft.
In last month's incident, a group of 10 males and females used similar tactics to steal 43 handbags worth more than $150,000.
Investigators are reaching out to other Bay Area law enforcement departments to see if similar crimes have been reported in other cities.
No injuries or arrests were reported from either crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.
Odd, there is a limited description of the suspects. Surely the store had video cameras? Perhaps a couple of still photos from the video cameras might help solve the crime. If we, the citizens, had photos of the suspects, we might recognize them by their clothing and let the police know who they are. How about height and weight? How about the color of their eyes?
Well, the good news is that while the bags had a retail value of $100,000, they most likely had a cost to produce of about $5,000. Seriously, have you seen the bloated price of this designer 💩? 🤮
I only hope that this supply chain disruption doesn’t impede the SJWs (and their “allies”) from paying more for a purse than many poor people make in a year. But at lease you will know that the “reparations” extracted from LV will be spent to help oppressed people.