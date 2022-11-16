Wahab’s Lead over Mei in Senate District 10 Soars as Ballot Counting Draws to Close

With fewer than 20,000 ballots left to count, Hayward Councilmember Aisha Wahab's lead over Fremont Mayor Lily Mei for the District 10 California Senate seat jumped for the third straight day Tuesday, to 5,416 votes, according to Secretary of State estimates.

Mei held a slim lead in the race for five days until the tide turned to her progressive opponent in the East Bay district that includes the cities of Hayward, Fremont and Milpitas.

The Secretary of State’s election office reported that it no longer considered the District 10 race a “close contest,” where there is less than a 2% difference between the candidates. Wahab’s margin Tuesday doubled to 3.4%.

The Tuesday evening results showed Wahab with 80,234 votes (51.7%) and Mei with 74,818 votes (48.3%).