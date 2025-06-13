Flag Day Saturday Will Feature Anti-Trump Protests in San Jose and Nationwide

Demonstrators in San Jose and 57 other locations in the Bay Area will join counterparts at thousands of “No Kings” events nationwide and in Western Europe to “reject authoritarianism” of the Trump Administration.

The protest event at St. James Park in San Jose is scheduled for noon to 2pm, which coincides with a 7k walk from Palo Alto to Sunnyvale along El Camino Real.

A “We the People Democracy Fair” will be held In Rinconada Cultural Park in Palo Alto from 2 to 3pm.

“NO KINGS” banners are to be unfurled over Highway 101 in Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Belmont.

In San Francisco, a “No Kings Day” march will be held from Dolores Park to the Civic Center Plaza, beginning at 11:30am.

The biggest demonstrations are set for Phoenix, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte and Washington D.C. as well as the major capitals in Western Europe.

Saturday is also Flag Day, and will feature an unprecedented and controversial military parade in downtown Washington, D.C., to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday. June 14 also is President Donald Trump’s birthday.

The protest organizers called for "a nationwide day of defiance...to reject authoritarianism."

On the No Kings website, nokings.org, organizers said: "They've defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights and slashed our services."

"The corruption has gone too far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings.”

Demonstrations are to occur at 58 sites in the Bay Area.