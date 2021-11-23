CSU Chancellor Names Sac State VP as Interim President for San Jose State

Stephen Perez has been appointed interim president of San Jose State University, California State University officials said Monday.

Perez, currently vice president of academic affairs and professor of economics at Sacramento State, will take over as president at the San Jose campus on Jan. 3.

Current San Jose State President Mary Papazian will step down on Dec. 21. Papazian announced in October that she would resign at the end of the fall semester, following criticism of her handling of a sexual abuse case that resulted in a recent $1.6 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to victims.

San Jose state senior vice president for academic affairs Vincent J. Del Casino Jr. will oversee the campus during the transition period.

“Dr. Perez is a bold leader with a long-standing commitment to improving student achievement demonstrated through his many years of service at Sacramento State,” California State University Chancellor Joseph Castro said in a news release on Monday.

“I have met Provost Perez previously and congratulate him on his appointment,” said Papazian. “He has my full support, and together we will work toward a seamless transition that helps ensure that the mission of SJSU will continue to move forward.”

Perez's appointment will last a year. Cal state trustees will soon begin a nationwide search for a permanent president to lead San Jose State.