It’s Super Bowl Week! San Jose Celebrates Sunday’s Big Game

The Big Game is Sunday, but Super Bowl Week is underway.

While the flag-football Pro Bowl kicked off events at the Moscone Center in San Francisco Tuesday night, the South Bay is jumping with events. For a complete guide, visit Metro’s special Super Bowl edition.

Friday is the big day in San Jose, with a sold-out open-air Big Game Block Party at City Hall with Oakland’s Kehlani, fresh from her double Grammy win, followed by a 10pm spectacular drone light show in the sky above Discovery Meadow near the Children’s Discovery Museum.

On Saturday, Dom Dolla takes over City Hall – and will run San Jose while the mayor runs for governor.

The weekend events in San Jose include a two-day Tailgate Party at Santana Row, a three-day Superfest party at San Pedro Square that starts Friday at 4pm and an interactive fan experience and meet-and-greets at San Jose Civic.

On game day, there’s an LGBTQ+ friendly Big Game Party at Splash, a family-friendly Big Game Party at The Plex.

Pete Be Center in SoFA District has hip hop shows with Ying Yang Twins + Natalie Nunn and 2 Chainz & DaBaby. Of course, all local sports bars will be buzzing with multiple big screens of the game.

The San Jose Sports Authority “Locker Room” on San Carlos Street has Super Bowl souvenirs, T-shirts and other merchandise, plus reservable spaces for podcasters and meetings.

In Santa Clara, home of Levi’s Stadium, German-Japanese artist Kota Ezawa will screen a two-minute video animation, "National Anthem," of NFL players taking a knee, all afternoon on Saturday at the de Saisset Museum at Santa Clara University.

Visit this website for a complete list of all official Super Bowl related events.

Here is a list of Super Bowl-related road closures.