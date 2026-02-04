It’s Super Bowl Week! San Jose Celebrates Sunday’s Big Game

Saturday, February 7, 2026
The Big Game is Sunday, but Super Bowl Week is underway.

While the flag-football Pro Bowl kicked off events at the Moscone Center in San Francisco Tuesday night, the South Bay is jumping with events. For a complete guide, visit Metro’s special Super Bowl edition.

Monday's Drone Show will light up the sky over Discovery Meadow in downtown San Jose again on Friday night.

Friday is the big day in San Jose, with a sold-out open-air Big Game Block Party at City Hall with Oakland’s Kehlani, fresh from her double Grammy win, followed by a 10pm spectacular drone light show in the sky above Discovery Meadow near the Children’s Discovery Museum.

On Saturday, Dom Dolla takes over City Hall – and will run San Jose while the mayor runs for governor.

The weekend events in San Jose  include a two-day Tailgate Party at Santana Row, a three-day Superfest party at San Pedro Square that starts Friday at 4pm and an interactive fan experience and meet-and-greets at San Jose Civic.

On game day, there’s an LGBTQ+ friendly Big Game Party at Splash, a family-friendly Big Game Party at The Plex.

Pete Be Center in SoFA District has hip hop shows with Ying Yang Twins + Natalie Nunn and 2 Chainz & DaBaby. Of course, all local sports bars will be buzzing with multiple big screens of the game.

The San Jose Sports Authority  “Locker Room” on San Carlos Street has Super Bowl souvenirs, T-shirts and other merchandise, plus reservable spaces for podcasters and meetings.

In Santa Clara, home of Levi’s Stadium, German-Japanese artist Kota Ezawa will screen a two-minute video animation, "National Anthem,"  of NFL players taking a knee, all afternoon on Saturday at the de Saisset Museum at Santa Clara University.

Visit this website for a complete list of all official Super Bowl related events.

Here is a list of Super Bowl-related road closures.

