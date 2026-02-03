Drone Operator Charged With Violating Flight Restrictions Over Levi’s Stadium During NFL Game

A San Francisco man has been charged in a federal criminal complaint for flying a drone within restricted airspace surrounding Levi’s Stadium in November during a 49ers-Rams game.

The man violated a temporary flight restriction imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the criminal complaint and court documents filed Monday, Feb. 2, Junwei Guo, 27, operated a drone within the airspace surrounding Levi’s Stadium on Nov. 9, 2025, during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

As court documents describe, the FAA issues a temporary restriction that prohibits all aircraft, including drones, from operating within a three-nautical-mile radius of any stadium with a seating capacity of 30,000 or more people during, among other events, regular or post-season NFL games.

The “stadium airspace is defined as “National Defense Airspace” and remains in effect for a specified time period before, during, and after NFL games at Levi’s Stadium – which will include the Feb. 8 Super Bowl.

The federal complaint alleges that Guo flew the drone as high as approximately 2,300 feet above ground level, an altitude that raises significant concerns for public safety and the potential disruption of air traffic control activities in the area.

Guo allegedly did not register the drone with the FAA, obtain a remote pilot’s certificate with the FAA, obtain FAA authorization to fly the drone in national defense airspace, or comply with the requirements of the FAA’s recreational use exception.

U.S. Attorney Craig H. Missakian and FBI Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani made the announcement.

Guo is scheduled to appear in federal court in San Jose on Feb. 27, for an initial appearance.

If convicted, Guo faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine for the charged violation of national defense airspace

The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the FBI, the Federal Air Marshal Service, and the Santa Clara Police Department.