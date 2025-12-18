Engineer Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Bombing PG&E Transformers in San Jose

Peter Karasev, 39, of San Jose was sentenced this week to 120 months in federal prison for two counts of willful destruction of an energy facility related to two separate bombings of PG&E electrical transformers in South San Jose in December 2022 and January 2023.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman handed down the sentence on Dec. 16 in federal court in San Jose.

Karasev was arrested in March 2023 following an investigation by the San Jose Police Department and the FBI. At the time of his arrest, police and FBI agents discovered multiple homemade explosive devices, over 300 pounds of explosive precursor materials, hazardous chemicals, firearms, and remote detonation devices in his home, vehicle, and office. He was indicted in October 2023.

Karasev pleaded guilty in April to two counts of willful destruction of an energy facility. Karasev admitted that on Dec. 8, 2022, and Jan. 5, 2023, he willfully damaged energy facilities involved in the production, storage, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The Jan. 5, 2023, explosion was captured on nearby surveillance footage:

In both attacks, Karasev used homemade explosive devices to cause significant destruction and widespread power outages in the San Jose area. According to the government’s sentencing memorandum, the bombings caused over $200,000 in damages to affected businesses and disrupted service to over 1,500 households in the San Jose area. Of those affected included 15 households enrolled in PG&E’s Medical Baseline Program that required continued electrical service for life-sustaining medical needs.

Karasev admitted that the attacks were premeditated and deliberate, and that he had conducted extensive internet searches regarding explosive materials, infrastructure attacks, and geopolitical conflicts.

In addition to the prison term, Freeman also sentenced the defendant to a three-year period of supervised release and ordered him to pay $214,881 in restitution and a $200 special assessment. The defendant was immediately remanded into custody to begin serving his sentence.

“Karasev’s attacks on critical infrastructure were direct threats to public safety and national security,” said U.S. Attorney Craig H. Missakian in a statement. “He aimed to inflict widespread disruption and harm, but we remain steadfast in our commitment to holding accountable those who threaten the safety and well-being of the residents of San Jose.”

“This defendant admitted to attacking critical infrastructure which could have harmed people in the San Jose, California community and he will now face the consequences of his actions,” said Assistant Director Donald Holstead of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division. “This individual conducted research and prepared homemade explosives which knocked out power to multiple homes and caused more than $200,000 in property damage to local businesses. The FBI will work with our partners to identify and hold accountable those who engage in such dangerous and illegal acts.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne C. Hsieh for the Northern District of California prosecuted the case with the assistance of Sara Slattery and the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

