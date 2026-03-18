3Below Theaters Announce Closing Later This Month

The 3Below cinema, cafe and theater venue in Downtown San Jose will close later this month, owners Shannon and Scott Guggenheim announced today.

The couple, who previously operated Saratoga’s Retrodome Theater, transformed the former Camera 3 Cinemas at Second and San Carlos streets in San Jose into a home for musicals and live events in 2017.

Like many performance spaces, 3Below was hit hard by the pandemic. The disruption stalled its momentum, and the business struggled to regain its footing despite an inventive slate of original and licensed productions and adding cinema to the mix.

Their statement follows:

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the closure of 3Below Theaters following the final performances of “The Bardy Bunch” in April 2026.

“This is not a decision we ever wanted to make. Although we’ve been producing entertainment experiences throughout California since 1987, we were just getting going in downtown San Jose. In our lovingly-renovated theater, we successfully developed an incredible slate of programs where artists, audiences, students, and community organizations could come together to experience stories through live theater, independent film, and community conversations. After being one of the few arts organizations that “survived” the pandemic, we looked forward to continuing to build upon our family’s legacy of providing our community with meaningful and entertaining experiences for years to come.

“Instead, after nearly a decade of doing all we could to breathe life into the little theater on the corner of 2nd and San Carlos, we are making the painful decision to end programming at this venue. We have explored every possible way to persevere, but a combination of immense challenges and unresolved issues related to the facility ultimately make it impossible to continue.

“As we look back at the eight years we produced events at 3Below, we remember with fondness the hundreds of performers, filmmakers, educators, and local organizations that shared their work on our stages and screens. Tens of thousands of people gathered here to laugh, learn, debate, celebrate, sing along, and experience stories together. We are deeply grateful to the audiences who filled our theaters, the artists who trusted us with their work, the students who learned with us, and the many neighbors, community partners, and benefactors who believed in what this space could be.

“Our final film event took place on Sunday, March 8, with the Oscar-nominated short films. Our final production will be the presentation of the musical “The Bardy Bunch”, opening March 28 and running through April 26.

“In the coming weeks we hope the community will join us to celebrate everything that was created here. If 3Below has meant something to you, we invite you to join us during these final weeks: attend a performance, share your favorite 3Below memories, and help celebrate the artists, stories, and community that made this theater special.

“While this chapter may be coming to a close, the spirit of creativity, curiosity, and community that filled this theater will continue to shape the cultural life of San José. The story of 3Below ultimately belongs to everyone who walked through its doors, and that story will continue wherever those people carry it next.”