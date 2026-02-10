Anti-ICE Protests Peaceful, Police Report 10 Unrelated Arrests at Super Bowl

Before the 70,000 football fans inside Levi’s Stadium began cheering at Sunday’s Super Bowl LX, noisy shouts and songs filled the air outside the stadium, as several hundred marchers protested federal immigration efforts.

Police on horseback followed the protests along Great America Parkway to the stadium, and the crowd had dispersed by the time seats were filled inside the Santa Clara’s stadium near the Great America amusement park.

No arrests were reported by Santa Clara police at the protest.

Police reported just 10 arrests in and around the stadium during the game, including the arrests of two men who briefly interrupted the Seattle Seahawks/ New England Patriots game, which was won by the Seahawks.

After two men from Miami jumped onto the field, one was immediately arrested and the other chased, then tackled. They were charged with “trespass on field,” a misdemeanor. Another man was arrested at 5:30am after he was discovered inside the stadium before dawn.

Three men were arrested during the game for drunkenness, a woman was arrested for alleged pick pocketing, one man was arrested for vandalism, another for swindling and one on multiple bench warrants.

There were no reports of immigration arrests or the presence of ICE or Border Patrol agents at the stadium. The Trump Administration last week had backed off from earlier threats of immigration arrests at the Super Bowl.

