Update: Man Killed in Hit-and-Run After Falling Off Electric Unicycle

A man died after falling off an electric unicycle and being hit by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene in San Jose on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded around 9:55pm to the collision reported in the 1500 block of Kooser Road and found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

Investigators determined the man was riding the electric unicycle east in a traffic lane when he fell and was then struck by the vehicle. Police have not released any description of the vehicle or driver.

Police closed Kooser Road in San Jose between Camden Avenue and Ardmore Way following the fatal hit-and-run collision.

Anyone with information about the case, the 16th fatal collision on San Jose city streets in 2021, is asked to call Detective Malvido at 408.277.4654.