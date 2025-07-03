Explosion at Warehouse Forces Cancellation of San Jose Fireworks Display, but City Finds Drone Show Replacement 

The City of San José today said it learned that the fireworks reserved for the second annual display at Lake Cunningham were destroyed in a tragic warehouse explosion Tuesday evening in Yolo County.

The explosion forced cancelation of a fireworks show in San Jose and many other cities across the state, but City Hall scrambled and said it had found an alternative vendor to produce a July 4th drone show.

“As a result, attendees at Lake Cunningham will now enjoy the first-ever drone show in San José, while still safely celebrating the Fourth of July,” the city said in a statement.

Meanwhile at the scene of the explosion, about 25 miles from Vacaville, authorities said seven people remain unaccounted for today, days after multiple explosions obliterated a fireworks warehouse in a rural area near Esparto in Yolo County, Cal Fire said. The explosions and fires that followed the blast at 6pm June 30 caused nearby evacuations and power outages.

Video captured the images of flames at the Esparto facility, which forced the fireworks to ignite, leading to several explosions engulfing at least two homes and several vehicles on the property, also leading to nearby spot vegetation fires.

Cal Fire confirmed the property owner is an active pyrotechnic license holder, Devastating Pyrotechnics of San Francisco.Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office said it was monitoring the fire and explosion and the State Fire Marshal sent an arson and bomb investigation team to the site.

"The show must go on," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement. "I want to thank Councilmember Domingo Candelas and city staff for finding a solution in less than 24 hours that will ensure families in San Jose can celebrate American independence and the innovation that keeps us on the cutting edge with a drone show at Lake Cunningham."

The free celebration at Lake Cunningham will feature live music, more than 15food vendors, and a 9pm drone show.

“The tragedy in Yolo County has affected multiple fireworks displays across the state,” said Candelas. “While we have to cancel the fireworks, the celebration is still on. Families are welcome to come to Lake Cunningham to enjoy everything we have planned: food trucks, performances, and activities. Our hope is to still unite our community in celebration but also deter the use of illegal fireworks in our neighborhoods.”

“I am grateful to the city team who was able to find a safe and fun alternative on short notice so our families can enjoy a new form of entertainment this Fourth of July,” said Assistant City Manager Lee Wilcox.

At a press event Wednesday, Fire Chief Sapien and Deputy Police Chief Sanchez reminded residents about the dangers of illegal fireworks. The police department will use drones to monitor activity and will issue fines of up to $50,000 for selling illegal explosives.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.