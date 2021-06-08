Outage at San Francisco’s Fastly Inc. Crashes Websites Worldwide

Fastly, a cloud-computing company used by businesses around the world to operate their websites, faced an outage that caused popular websites including Reddit, Twitch, Hulu and The New York Times to suddenly crash for about an hour early today. Websites in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa were affected, the company said.

Bay City News, a Bay Area online news service, reported that Fastly acknowledged on its website at 2:58am. Tuesday that it was “currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services.”

Numerous sites, including some San Francisco news sites, were reported down, including The New York Times, CNN, Spotify, BBC and some UK government websites.

By 3:44am, Fastly reported that it had identified the issue and a fix was being implemented. Bay City News reported that the SFGate and the San Francisco Chronicle websites were observed down at 3:40am with error messages displayed instead of news content, but both sites were back up at 3:46am.

Fastly posted another update on its website at 3:57am.: “The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return.”

Fastly, based in San Francisco, provides the kind of behind-the-scenes technology that most people do not know exists, but is crucial for making the internet work. The company had been enjoying some success. Its stock skyrocketed last year, benefiting from all the people who were online amid the pandemic, the same wave that helped other tech companies like Zoom before coming back down over the past several months.

Before the system crashed today, June 8, the Fastly stock had more than doubled since the company went public in 2019. In premarket trading, its stock briefly tumbled more than 7 percent before settling at about 1.6 percent lower.