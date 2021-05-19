Lake Cunningham Action Sports Park to Reopen Wednesday

San Jose’s Lake Cunningham Action Sports Park, the state’s largest skate park, is welcoming back skaters, scooter-riders and bikers on Wednesday after a 14-month hiatus.

The 68,000-square-foot facility houses the world’s largest full pipe and vert wall and an 8.5-acre bike park with seven different riding zones for bikers at all skill levels.

“It’s exciting to get the park back in action,” parks specialist Kyle Lussier said. “Our members are eager to get back to shredding the park, and our staff are thrilled to host our Action Sports Camp this summer.”

All guests must have a membership to make a timed reservation in advance. With the reopening, attendees will also have to adhere to state and local health orders which includes mask-wearing, social distancing protocols and health screenings upon entry.

During the first phase of reopening, the park’s pro shop will be closed as a precaution.

“We want all of our visitors to feel safe when they come to visit, which is why Action Sports Park is reopening in Covid-modified phases,” said parks facilities supervisor Joe Albayalde.

Attendees will also have to bring and wear safety gear including helmets, knee pads and elbow pads to enter the park.

Lake Cunningham Action Sports Park will also host its youth camp for children 6-12 years old from June 14 to August 13, Monday through Friday from 8am to 11am

Memberships for the Action Sports Park cost $119 for the year but scholarships are available for families or individuals who meet qualifications for both memberships and camps.

To apply for a scholarship, people can visit the Action Sports Park’s information booth or any community center.

For more information or to purchase a membership or register for camp, people can visit bit.ly/sj-lcasp or call Action Sports Park directly at 408.794.7574.