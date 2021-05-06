Unicyclist Killed In Hit-and-Run Collision Tuesday Identified

A man who died after falling off an electric unicycle and being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Jose on Tuesday night has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as 52-year-old David Jones.

Officers responded around 9:55pm Tuesday to the collision reported in the 1500 block of Kooser Road and found Jones, a San Jose resident who was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Jose police said Jones was traveling east on the electric unicycle in a traffic lane when he fell and was then struck by a vehicle. The driver fled in the vehicle and investigators have not released any suspect description in the case.

Anyone with information about the fatal collision, the 16th on San Jose city streets in 2021, is asked to call Detective Malvido at 408.277.4654.